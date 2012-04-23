LONDON, April 23 Britain has awarded ICE Futures
Europe a contract to host auctions to sell carbon
permits in the third phase (2013-2020) of the European Union
emissions trading scheme, the UK government said on Monday.
An auction platform will enable the UK, one of Europe's
biggest emitters of carbon dioxide (CO2), to sell emissions
permits to power and industrial plants, as well as the aviation
sector, taking part in the world's biggest carbon market.
"Subject to successful completion of the European Commission
notification and listing process the auctioning of the UK's
phase III and aviation auctions allowances will start in
November," the Department of Energy and Climate Change said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Jeff Coelho; editing by Jason Neely)