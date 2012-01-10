LONDON Jan 10 Global carbon markets were valued at 95.9 billion euros ($122.15 billion) in 2011, up 4 percent on the previous year due mainly to an increase in traded carbon volume in the European Union, analysts at Point Carbon said on Tuesday.

The value of the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), the world's biggest carbon market, grew some 6 percent to 76 billion euros, the Oslo-based analysts said in a report.

Overall traded volume in so-called EU Allowances, including options and auctions, reached around 6 billion last year, a 17-percent increase on 2010.

"The growth in value was relatively smaller than the volume growth due to lower prices," it said, pointing out the average weighted EUA price in 2011 was more than a euro below the price in 2010, due to economic concerns and a glut in permit supply.

($1 = 0.7851 euros) (Reporting by Jeff Coelho; editing by Jason Neely)