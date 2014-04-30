SAO PAULO, April 30 Individuals who score
tickets for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but worried that the
jet travel required to get to matches will contribute to global
warming can rest easy.
FIFA, soccer's governing body, on Wednesday said it will
cover the cost of programs to neutralize carbon emissions
related to travel.
FIFA and BP Target Neutral, a not-for-profit carbon
management program run by British energy company BP Plc,
on Wednesday launched an online system where ticket holders
worldwide can sign up to have their carbon footprints
neutralized.
Participants will be entered in a contest to win a pair of
tickets for the tournament's final.
"FIFA and the Local Organizing Committee will offset 100
percent of their own operational emissions, and through the
campaign launched today, we are encouraging fans to neutralize
the carbon emissions resulting from their travel to Brazil,"
said Federico Addiechi, head of FIFA Corporate Social
Responsibility.
BP said it expects to have some 50,000 ticket holders
joining the initiative.
The World Cup in continent-size Brazil will probably produce
a record volume of carbon emissions for such events, mainly due
to the traveling among venues, which in some cases are 5,000
kilometers apart.
Initial estimates have put total emissions of heat-trapping
gases at 3.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e),
compared to around 2.7 million tonnes in South Africa four years
ago.
FIFA said it will use offsets from Brazil-based projects to
reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
BP Target Neutral, which also worked on the program to
partially neutralize the London Olympics emissions, is in charge
of selecting those projects and will announce the chosen ones in
June.
The program said that it should focus sustainable forest
management, biomass energy in manufacturing and climate friendly
power generation.
They will also look to include projects that reduce
emissions by avoiding deforestation in areas holding vulnerable
species, including the World Cup mascot, the Brazilian three
banded armadillo.
BP said FIFA will offset the equivalent of 250,000 tonnes of
CO2e to cover its operational needs, in addition to the volume
that will come from the online system launched on Wednesday.
FIFA is sharing with the Brazilian government the
responsibility to offset the event's carbon footprint.
Brazil announced two weeks ago a program to swap publicity
in the event for carbon credits.
FIFA's offsetting web page can be found at: worldcupoffset.fifa.com
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)