LONDON Jan 16 The EU can meet its goal to slash greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century without carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, a study said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the sector just as officials look set to throw it a lifeline.

The 28-nation bloc can meet its 2050 aim of cutting emissions 80 percent below 1990 levels without deploying projects that capture and bury carbon dioxide emissions, according to an analysis by the Stanford Energy Modeling Forum published in the journal Climate Change Economics.

The findings, which compiled several models by 12 research groups on three continents, differ from European Commission studies that say CCS is essential for meeting the European Union's 2050 goal on tackling climate change.

"Europe could do without relying on the much debated and as yet unproven technology of sequestering CO2 from power plant emissions and injecting it into the ground," said German researchers and study contributors Potsdam Institute in a statement on Thursday.

The study comes a week before European Commission proposals to set EU-wide energy and climate targets for 2030, which will include addressing the role CCS will play, Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard said on Tuesday.

The Stanford study said the 2050 emission goal could be met most cost-effectively by setting a binding interim 2030 emission cut goal of at least 40 percent.

Documents reviewed by Reuters show that the executive Commission won't propose extending a binding 2020 target for deploying renewable energy in its 2030 package next week.

This could boost CCS by giving member states more flexibility in how they meet an over-arching CO2-reduction goal, potentially freeing up cash currently spent to support new wind and solar power projects.

In 2007, European leaders agreed to an aim of having 12 CCS plants in operation but national governments have been reluctant to help pay for the schemes, which can cost upwards of 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to install.

Britain's White Rose project around Drax's 300-MW coal power plant is the only CCS scheme advanced enough to bid for EU funding and is competing for 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion)of British government cash.

Watchdog Global CCS Institute singled out the EU as a laggard region in an October report that found 65 large projects were either in operation or under planning worldwide in efforts to reduce emissions.

POLITICAL WRANGLING

Efforts to kickstart CCS development have struggled to gain political support amid concerns over costs, determining liability for leaks and fears that it favours the continued burning of fossil fuels rather than developing renewable energy alternatives.

"Some Greens see CCS as a prop for the fossil fuel industry," said Chris Davies, a British Liberal MEP.

On Tuesday, Davies got the full EU parliament to back his non-binding report promoting CCS, which included calling for the Commission to devise a new strategy to ensure at least a handful of projects are built.

But the report was substantially weakened from an initial draft that would have called for a target to store 10 million tonnes of CO2 by 2020 and to force big emitters from 2020 to install the technology or buy certificates from those that have.

The Zero Emissions Platform, a coalition of power and oil companies, scientists and environmental groups, welcomed the parliament report and said CCS deployment means Europe can "achieve its emission targets while maintaining key industries and creating jobs".