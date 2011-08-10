BRIEF-Aon signs definitive agreement to sell benefits administration, HR BPO platform
NEW YORK Aug 10 Carbonite, which sells Web-based computer backup products, priced shares in its initial public offering at the bottom of a lowered range on Wednesday, according to an underwriter.
The company and its owners priced 6.25 million shares at $10 each, raising about $62.5 million. The company on Wednesday lowered its expected price range to $10 to $11 per share from $15 to $17 per share. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin)
NEW DELHI, Feb 10 Boeing's new Indian unit will help the company win more business from local customers and mean more employment in the South Asian country, the head of the U.S. defence firm's Indian business said on Friday.
* Calpine reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results, reaffirms 2017 guidance