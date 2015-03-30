LONDON, March 30 The World Bank will hold an
auction worth $25 million in June for U.N.-backed carbon credits
from projects designed to cut methane emissions, the bank said
on Monday.
The so-called Pilot Auction Facility will offer tradable put
options, giving project owners the right to sell credits to the
bank's Methane and Climate Change Fund at a set price, said
Brice Quesnel, a senior carbon finance specialist at the World
Bank.
Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States have
contributed a total of $53 million to the fund, which is hoping
to raise a total of $100 million to help finance schemes to cut
greenhouse gas emissions blamed for global warming.
The auction comes at a time when investment in
carbon-cutting investments under U.N. programmes has slowed as
countries wrangle over the design of a new global climate pact
to come into force in 2020.
The Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) -- the U.N.'s main
carbon market set up by the Kyoto Protocol -- has helped to
channel more than $400 billion to carbon-cutting projects in
developing countries by allowing investors to earn credits they
can sell for use in meeting emission targets in richer nations.
But the pipeline of new projects has stalled as prices for
CDM credits have crashed to below 50 cents a tonne from over $20
seven years ago, making many schemes unprofitable.
For credits to be eligible they must have been issued by the
U.N. after the auction, Quesnel said.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Mark Potter)