FRANKFURT, April 10 Frankfurt prosecutors on
Thursday sought the arrest of a British national in connection
with suspected tax fraud worth 58 million euros ($80 million),
widening a carbon trading probe that has also drawn in Deutsche
Bank.
Authorities issued an international arrest warrant for
Faisal Zahoor Ahmad, 33, saying that as general manager of a
Munich-based company called Roter Stern GmbH, he evaded taxes
through trading European Union carbon emission certificates.
"Acting as a member of a gang committing value added tax
fraud in connection with emission allowance trading throughout
Europe, his task was to act as a so-called 'buffer'," the
authorities said in a statement published on their website.
Reuters was unable to reach Ahmad or any representatives of
Roter Stern for comment. Roter Stern was suspended from trading
on the Munich-based Bayerische Boerse's carbon platform in 2010
and was dissolved after insolvency proceedings the same year.
The warrant broadens the carbon trading scandal that has
also affected Deutsche Bank, where prosecutors are investigating
25 staff, including co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen and
finance chief Stefan Krause, on suspicion of tax evasion, money
laundering and obstruction of justice.
Deutsche Bank, contacted by Reuters on Thursday, referred to
its December 2012 statement in which the bank said it was
cooperating fully with the authorities.
Prosecutors said they believed Ahmad was staying in the
United Kingdom. British tax authorities declined to comment on
the investigation.
Tax fraud cases rocked the EU Emissions Trading System in
2009 and 2010, and officials warned then that peripheral markets
such as power and gas could also become targets.
Investigators have looked Europe-wide into networks of
trading companies that were established purely to carry out such
fraud.
The fraud, often called missing trader or carousel fraud,
involves a buyer importing goods free of value-added tax
(VAT)into one EU member state from another.
The buyer then sells the goods onwards with VAT included in
the price, often through a series of firms in an untraceable
chain, before pocketing the tax and disappearing.
Earlier in April, Frankfurt prosecutors brought charges
against two British citizens for suspected tax fraud amounting
to 31 million euros in the same carousel trading investigation.
The judicial proceedings are being held in Germany because
this is where the defendants are suspected of having committed
the fraud.
At least 14 people have been jailed in three countries so
far for their involvement in carbon trading VAT fraud.
European police agency Europol has estimated that such crime
has cost taxpayers more than 5 billion euros in lost revenue
since 2008.
($1 = 0.7234 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Michael Szabo and Dale
Hudson)