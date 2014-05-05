FRANKFURT May 5 U.S. officials have arrested a
56-year-old Briton in Las Vegas in connection with suspected tax
fraud worth 136 million euros ($189 million), deepening a
European carbon trading probe that has also drawn in Deutsche
Bank.
A German prosecutor on Monday said the man was under
investigation for participating in a scheme to evade taxes
through trading European Union carbon emission certificates
using a business based in Dubai.
German authorities issued an international warrant for his
arrest on May 2 and the man was arrested on May 4. The suspect's
identity was not revealed. He is now being held in custody in
Las Vegas awaiting extradition, the Frankfurt prosecutor said in
a statement.
"The accused had flown from Dubai to a boxing event in Las
Vegas where he was sponsoring one of the boxers in a fight," the
prosecutor said. "He was arrested on the sidelines of the
event."
The arrest broadens a carbon trading probe that has also
affected Deutsche Bank, where prosecutors are investigating 25
staff, including co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen and finance
chief Stefan Krause, on suspicion of tax evasion, money
laundering and obstruction of justice.
Deutsche Bank, contacted by Reuters on Monday, referred to
its December 2012 statement in which the bank said it was
cooperating fully with the authorities.
Tax fraud cases rocked the EU Emissions Trading System in
2009 and 2010, and officials warned then that peripheral markets
such as power and gas could also become targets.
Earlier in April, Frankfurt prosecutors brought charges
against two British citizens for suspected tax fraud amounting
to 31 million euros in the same trading
investigation.
The judicial proceedings are being held in Germany because
this is where the defendants are suspected of having committed
the fraud.
At least 14 people have been jailed in three countries so
far for their involvement in carbon trading VAT fraud.
European police agency Europol has estimated that such crime
has cost taxpayers more than 5 billion euros in lost revenue
since 2008.
($1 = 0.7212 Euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins, Editing by Mark Potter)