Sept 15 An increasing number of big corporations
expect governments worldwide to put a price on carbon dioxide
emissions to help tackle climate change and some are already
factoring in the cost to guide future investment decisions, a
report found on Monday.
Some 150 large listed companies - including 29 in the United
States such as Dow Chemical Company, banking group Goldman Sachs
and oil firm ExxonMobil - now incorporate an internal carbon
price ranging from $6-80 per tonne, according to a report by
CDP, which gathers environmental information from companies
worldwide on behalf of investors.
CDP said the report was the first global analysis of
corporate views explicitly mentioning carbon pricing among the
6,000 company disclosures the group gathers annually.
Around 40 nations and over 20 states, regions or cities have
either set up or are planning to set up carbon pricing via taxes
on emissions or by setting up emissions trading systems that cap
emissions and allow companies to buy and sell permits to emit.
In contrast, U.S. federal lawmakers have repeatedly blocked
efforts to price carbon emissions at the national level, amid
fears over costs and job losses, but California and a group of
northeast states have introduced their own policies.
While Australia, one of the world's biggest emitters of CO2
per capita, this year scrapped a carbon tax arguing it was
hurting industry and making power bills rise. Australia also
abandoned plans for the world's third largest emissions trading
scheme (ETS) after Europe and Guangdong.
The biggest carbon initiative is the EU Emissions Trading
System, on which carbon permits currently trade at around 6.50
euros per tonne each. Together, they account for more than 22
percent of global emissions.
Environmental campaigners, activist investor groups and some
lawmakers are putting increasing pressure on big emitting
companies to report the risks of their business to climate
change regulation.
The CDP report was published a week before 125 world leaders
gather in New York for a climate change summit convened by U.N.
Secretary General Ban-Ki Moon.
At the summit, private firms such as major banks, the oil
industry, and the agricultural sector are expected to urge
governments to bolster carbon pricing efforts to help them plan
their future investments.
Almost 200 nations have agreed to strike a new climate pact
to contain rising greenhouse gas emissions at a summit next
December in Paris.
