LONDON Oct 2 Germany-based energy trading firm Investment Synergy Group GmbH (ISG) has expanded its emissions trading desk with the hiring of ex-ABN AMRO carbon trader Peter de Waal.

De Waal, a veteran in the 10-year old European carbon market, joined ISG on Thursday and will work out of both Amsterdam and the firm's Frankfurt office, he said by email.

De Waal said his prime objective will be to help develop the company's current one-man emissions trading desk, which is solely driven by client flow.

Dutch state-owned ABN AMRO closed its emissions trading desk in June, exiting the EU carbon market along with other banks including Barclays and Deutsche Bank due to increased regulation, falling prices and lower volatility.

European carbon prices have fallen by around 60 percent since the end of 2011 due to the rising oversupply of permits meeting stifled demand from utilities and industrial manufacturers. (Reporting by Michael Szabo; Editing by David Holmes)