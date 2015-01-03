MADRID Jan 3 Spanish carbon fibre manufacturer Carbures restated its 2014 first-half results late on Friday and said it expects to report a full-year loss after a full audit halved its sales figures for the first six months of the year.

Carbures, which requested the suspension of its shares from Madrid's alternative stock exchange (MAB) in October to address questions raised by auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), said it expects to book a 9.1 million euro ($11 million) loss for the full year, compared with a 1.7 billion euro profit in 2013.

The company set out plans in July to leave the MAB, the disclosure requirements of which are less stringent than those for Spain's main bourse, after investor confidence in the junior market was shaken by admissions of false accounting by wireless provider Gowex.

Carbures, which makes carbon fibre for aircraft, trains and ships, said the difference in the first-half results was mostly the result of a change in the booking of revenue from a car part contract with Chinese company Shenyang Hengrui.

The restated first-half sales were 20.2 million euros, against the originally reported 41.9 million euros. After the audit the company booked a loss of 6.1 million euros for the first half of the year.

The predicted full-year loss is mostly due to deterioration in goodwill and costs relating to preparations for a main stock market listing, the company said.

Carbures, which has dual headquarters in Spain and the United States, added that it expects to recover this year with sales of more than 110 million euros and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in excess of 12 million euros.

"Investors can relax, the company has a clear future," said Chief Executive Officer Jose Maria Tarrago, who was appointed after the October stock suspension.

The MAB said on Friday that Carbures is set to resume trading on the exchange on Monday.

The shares made their market debut in early 2012 and rose to a peak of 10 euros before losing about half of their value to stand at 5.32 euros when trading was suspended. ($1 = 0.8334 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by David Goodman)