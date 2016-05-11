May 11 Carchs Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it to repurchase up to 1.2 million shares, representing 5.23 pct of outstanding

* Says share repurchase up to 500 million yen in total

* Says repurchase period from May 12 to Sep. 23

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/4kxbGO

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)