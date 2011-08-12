* Says trading in line with expectations

* Sees further year of progress

Aug 12 British speciality plastics firm Carclo Plc said it remains confident of a further year of progress as demand for medical diagnostics and LED lighting grows.

The company is seeing strong demand at the Indian operation of its technical plastics unit, which makes speciality plastic components used in medical, optical and electronics products.

In June, the unit had reported a 14 percent rise in underlying operating profit, helping the company post a higher full-year pretax profit for the year ended March 31.

Carclo, which also supplies precision products to the premium automotive and aerospace industries, said LED lighting sales continue to grow and its aerospace businesses are performing well.

Shares of the company, which have lost almost 14 percent of their value over the last 10 days, closed at 284 pence on Thursday in London. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore, Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)