By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, Sept 11
LONDON, Sept 11 British greetings card retailer
Card Factory is seeking to raise 165 million pounds ($259.41
million) to pay a dividend to private equity owner Charterhouse
instead of a stock market flotation or sale, banking sources
said on Wednesday.
Charterhouse acquired Card Factory in 2010 backed with 185
million pounds of leveraged loans, according to Thomson Reuters
LPC data.
It hired Goldman Sachs last year to consider exit options,
hoping to achieve more than 600 to 700 million pounds via a sale
or listing, equivalent to around eight times its approximate 82
million pounds of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation, but offers fell short of this, banking sources
said.
Charterhouse has now decided to raise an additional 165
million pound leveraged loan that will be used to make a special
dividend payment. It is expected to revisit a listing or sale in
the future, banking sources added.
No one at Charterhouse was immediately available to comment.
Raising debt for dividends, usually a feature of bull
markets, has been on the increase in Europe in 2013 as a lack of
merger deals has led sponsors to look at other ways of getting
value out of their deals.
"For now, a dividend allows Charterhouse to get good
value out of the company while still keeping it in good shape
for a future listing or sale," one of the sources said.
The new term loan will sit in addition to its existing debt
giving Card Factory debt to earnings of around 3.5 times. The
company's debt to earnings in 2010 was around three times which
was reduced to 0.8 in April of this year, the sources said.
Nomura is running the process and a bank meeting is due to
take place in London on Thursday to showcase the new loan which
will be sold to debt investors. The investors will have until a
final deadline of September 30 to commit to the deal.
The 165 million pound, five-year term loan will pay between
500-525 basis points over Libor, the source said.
PWC acted as debt adviser on a consent process from Card
Factory's existing banks to allow the dividend to take place,
one of the sources added.
Card Factory opened its first store in Wakefield in 1997 and
now has over 650 shops across the UK.