May 15 Card Factory IPO-CARD.L:

* Based on offer price, market capitalisation of company at commencement of conditional dealings will be 766.6 million pounds

* Announces successful pricing of its initial public offering ( "IPO" or "offer") of 131,834,049 ordinary shares at 225 pence per ordinary share

* Will receive 90 million pounds of gross proceeds from offer

* Offer is expected to raise gross proceeds of 206.6 million pounds for selling shareholders,, and 236.3 million pounds assuming exercise of over-allotment option in full

* Conditional dealings will commence on London Stock Exchange at 8.00 a.m. Today under ticker "card"