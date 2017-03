Sept 18 Card Factory Plc :

* Revenues up 8.9% to £149.4m (h1 fy14: £137.2m)

* Like-For-Like (lfl) sales up +2.6% (h1 fy14: +3.3%)

* H1 underlying operating profit growth of 9.3% to £26.1m (h1 fy14: £23.9m)

* Statutory loss before tax of £7.9m (h1 fy14: profit of £3.7m) reflects £22.8m of non-underlying expenses principally relating to charges associated with ipo and senior debt refinancing

* Remain confident of group's future prospects