* Cardiff City could hold IPO in Singapore next year-sources
* Club backer billionaire Vincent Tan had originally planned
Malaysia listing
* Club's negative cash flow falls short of Malaysia
regulator's requirments
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 Malaysian billionaire
Vincent Tan could list British football team Cardiff City in
Singapore next year after plans for a Malaysian IPO hit a
regulatory snag over the team's weak cash flow, people with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
The Welsh team, which is now in 15th place out of 20 in the
current Premier League season, may list on Singapore's small-cap
Catalist exchange, the sources told Reuters.
The deal - the size of which has not been determined - would
follow Manchester United's $233.2 million listing on
the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, the largest sports team
initial public offering (IPO) ever.
"They are appealing to Malaysia's Securities Commission but
it seems they are not proceeding anymore," one of the people
said, declining to be identified as details of the deal remain
confidential.
Tan, who owns 36.1 percent of the club, had initially
planned for an IPO this year on the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange,
but Cardiff City's negative operating cash flow has fallen short
of the exchange's minimum requirements, the sources said. Local
bank CIMB is expected to lead the listing.
Tan, a former chairman of local conglomerate Berjaya Group,
was not available for comment and requests by Reuters for
comment from his public relations department were not answered.
Officials at the Securities Commission were also not
immediately available for comment.
IN THE TOP LEAGUE
Tan, Malaysia's ninth-richest person with a net worth of
$1.3 billion according to Forbes, bought the stake in Cardiff
City for an undisclosed sum in 2010.
He helped finance the team, managed by Malky Mackay and
popularly known as the Bluebirds, to get into Britain's top
football league last year for the first time in half a century.
Promotion to the Premier League is estimated to be worth at
least 120 million pounds ($196 million) to a club in the first
five years thanks to lucrative television rights deals. Although
revenues will rise, clubs like Cardiff need to invest heavily in
new players to ensure they are competitive.
The Cardiff City IPO would follow Tan's listing of two
companies this year which raised a combined 100 million ringgit
($31 million).
A planned $250 million IPO for Seven Convenience Bhd, which
runs all the 7-Eleven convenience stores in Malaysia and in
which Tan also has a stake, was delayed to March next year from
December as the company was still answering queries from the
regulator, mainly on valuations, according to people familiar
with the deal.
Tan is also exploring a $300 million IPO of Internet payment
company MOL Global Pte Ltd, owner of social networking site
Friendster Inc, by as early as next year, two people with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters in November.