UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 25 Malaysian tycoon Vincent Tan is also considering Singapore as a venue for the listing of his English Premier League club Cardiff City.
The listing of the football club is likely to come in the second half of next year, industry sources told the Straits Times.
Tan, 61, who bought the club three years ago, is looking at two options: to list on home turf on Bursa Malaysia, which is largely dominated by big state-owned funds and domestic investors, or pitch the offering to a wider investor base on the Singapore Exchange.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources