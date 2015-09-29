BRIEF-Yirendai enters into an agreement of intent on performance bond with PICC P&C
Sept 29 Cardinal Bank said it promoted Fabiola Tapia to assistant vice president and manager of its Greensboro Banking Office in McLean, Virginia.
Tapia will oversee the business development efforts and client relationship management in the Tysons Corner market, the bank said.
She has 16 years of experience in the financial services industry. She has worked at Wells Fargo Bank prior to joining Cardinal. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc - co and Nippon Shinyaku enter into license agreements for development and commercialization of Defitelio and Vyxeos in Japan