Feb 13 A U.S. court extended a temporary restraining order that blocked the Drug Enforcement Administration from suspending Cardinal Health Inc's license to distribute potentially addictive medicines from its Florida facility, the company said on Monday.

The order was extended until Feb. 29, when another hearing on the matter is scheduled in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Judge Reggie Walton is expected at that time to decide whether to lift the temporary restraining order.

"During this time, Cardinal Health's Lakeland, Florida facility will continue to serve our more than 2,500 pharmacy customers," the company said in a statement.

The DEA had ordered the suspension because it said Cardinal knew, or should have known, that the pharmacies were inappropriately filling prescriptions for oxycodone by physicians for illegitimate reasons.

The dispute highlights a growing rift between the DEA and companies that make or distribute painkillers, stimulants, tranquilizers and other potentially addictive medicines at a time of increased prescription drug abuse. Florida is one of states most affected by abuse of prescription painkillers.

Cardinal had argued that the DEA suspension unfairly affected all shipments of all controlled substances to about 2,700 pharmacies, hospitals and other customers.

Walton on Feb 3 granted Cardinal's request, noting the company had already suspended shipments to the four pharmacies in question, two independent and two CVS outlets.

Before allowing the suspension, Walton said he wanted to make sure the DEA was not shutting a business without due process, Cardinal said. The judge wants more information from the DEA before issuing a ruling. (Reporting By Bill Berkrot and Toni Clarke; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)