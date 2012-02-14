Feb 13 A U.S. court extended a temporary
restraining order that blocked the Drug Enforcement
Administration from suspending Cardinal Health Inc's
license to distribute potentially addictive medicines from its
Florida facility, the company said on Monday.
The order was extended until Feb. 29, when another hearing
on the matter is scheduled in U.S. District Court for the
District of Columbia. Judge Reggie Walton is expected at that
time to decide whether to lift the temporary restraining order.
"During this time, Cardinal Health's Lakeland, Florida
facility will continue to serve our more than 2,500 pharmacy
customers," the company said in a statement.
The DEA had ordered the suspension because it said Cardinal
knew, or should have known, that the pharmacies were
inappropriately filling prescriptions for oxycodone by
physicians for illegitimate reasons.
The dispute highlights a growing rift between the DEA and
companies that make or distribute painkillers, stimulants,
tranquilizers and other potentially addictive medicines at a
time of increased prescription drug abuse. Florida is one of
states most affected by abuse of prescription painkillers.
Cardinal had argued that the DEA suspension unfairly affected
all shipments of all controlled substances to about 2,700
pharmacies, hospitals and other customers.
Walton on Feb 3 granted Cardinal's request, noting the
company had already suspended shipments to the four pharmacies
in question, two independent and two CVS outlets.
Before allowing the suspension, Walton said he wanted to make
sure the DEA was not shutting a business without due process,
Cardinal said. The judge wants more information from the DEA
before issuing a ruling.
(Reporting By Bill Berkrot and Toni Clarke; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)