Aug 17 United Bankshares Inc is in
talks to buy rival lender Cardinal Financial Corp,
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
A deal could be reached as soon as this week, Bloomberg
reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The people
said the deal was yet to be finalized and could still fall
through. (bloom.bg/2bmyYSq)
The companies were not immediately available for comment.
Cardinal, which has total assets worth $4.2 billion, had a
market value of about $837 million as of Tuesday's close.
United has headquarters in Washington D.C. and Charleston,
West Virginia, with offices in Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and
Pennsylvania. Cardinal's offices are in Virginia, Maryland and
Washington D.C.
Cardinal shares were up about 3 percent at $26.55 in light
premarket trading. United shares were down 0.6 percent at
$38.77.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)