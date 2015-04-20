Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24
WASHINGTON, April 20 Cardinal Health has agreed to pay $26.8 million to settle charges it illegally monopolized markets in 25 cities for the sale of low-energy radiopharmaceuticals to hospitals and clinics, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.
The FTC accused Cardinal, which became the biggest U.S. operator of radiopharmacies through acquisitions in 2003 and 2004, of pressuring companies that make radiopharmaceuticals used in heart stress tests to refuse to sell to Cardinal's rivals in the 25 U.S. cities.
Cardinal did not immediately respond to telephone calls requesting comment. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
CARACAS, March 24 A Venezuelan auto assembly plant, MMC, hopes to restart output of Hyundai Motor Co vehicles by 2018 after a five-year halt due to a lack of dollars from the government to import parts, a company executive said in an interview.