Feb 3 Healthcare services provider Cardinal Health Inc said its unit was accused of fraud and violating U.S. healthcare laws by a whistleblower under the False Claims Act.

The complaint was filed against Cardinal Health at Home division in November last year in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts.

The lawsuit relates to the marketing and sale of ostomy and continence care products, and charges several manufacturers and distributors of those items, the company said.

Department of Justice has not yet determined if an intervention was necessary and is conducting an investigation on the matter, Cardinal said in a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1HWxhoe)

The company said it was providing information to the Justice Department in connection with its investigation. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)