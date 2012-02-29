(Rewrites with decision, adds quotes from judge)
Feb 29 A federal judge allowed the Drug
Enforcement Administration to suspend Cardinal Health Inc's
license to distribute potentially addictive drugs from
its facility in Lakeland, Florida.
The court ruling is part of an ongoing battle between
Cardinal and the DEA over how best to fight prescription drug
abuse, and is likely to crimp Cardinal's business for the next
12 months.
Judge Reggie Walton of the U.S. District Court for the
District of Columbia had previously given Cardinal a temporary
restraining order to block the DEA suspension of the Lakeland
facility, which serves about 2,700 customers, while it pleads
its case to a judge within the DEA.
Walton said on Wednesday that after getting more information
from the DEA, he agreed with the decision to suspend Cardinal's
license.
"I think DEA is correct that companies have an obligation to
police themselves... and to be proactive in assessing whether
diversion (of controlled substances) is taking place," Walton
said during a hearing in court.
"Cardinal, if it were being proactive, should have found a
problem with those pharmacies, and should have taken some action
earlier."
The case comes as prescription drug abuse has surged in the
United States, eclipsing the abuse of most illicit drugs,
including heroin and cocaine.
Distributors such as Cardinal argue they are unfairly
targeted because it is easier for the DEA to attack a
distributor than the thousands of doctors who write the
prescriptions.
For its part, the DEA argues distributors have an obligation
to ensure none of the controlled drugs that go out their doors
land in the wrong hands.
Whether Cardinal ultimately is allowed to keep its license
will be determined at an administrative hearing scheduled to
begin on April 3rd. That process could take as long as a year to
play out as both sides present their cases. The DEA judge will
then make a recommendation to the DEA's administrator, Michele
Leonhart, who will make a ruling.
The case is Cardinal Health Inc. V. Holder, U.S. District
Court, District of Columbia, No. 12-185.
