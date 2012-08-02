BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan says as of Feb 24, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate - SEC Filing
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
Aug 2 Cardinal Health Inc said on Thursday its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings rose, but revenue remained flat as gains in its medical segment were offset by a decline in its pharmaceuticals business.
Net profit in the quarter ended June 30 rose to $236 million, or 68 cents a share, from $202.7 million, or 57 cents a share, a year earlier.
Earnings from continuing operations excluding one-time items rose to $255 million, or 73 cents a share, from $207.3 million, or 59 cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings on that basis of 72 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue was unchanged at $26.8 billion. Analysts were on average expecting revenue of $27.3 billion.
The company forecast earnings for fiscal 2013, excluding one-time items, of $3.35 a share to $3.50 a share.
Analysts have been expecting earnings of $3.54 a share, on revenue of $105.8 billion. (Reporting By Toni Clarke)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to place "regulatory reform" task forces within federal agencies in what may be the most far reaching effort to pare back U.S. red tape in recent decades.