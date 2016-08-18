BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Aug 18 United Bankshares Inc said it would buy rival lender Cardinal Financial Corp in an all-stock deal worth about $912 million.
The exchange ratio will be fixed at 0.71 of United Bankshares's shares for each share of Cardinal, United Bankshares said in a statement. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: