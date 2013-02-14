UPDATE 2-Linamar profit beats estimates on Montupet buy
March 8 Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported a 21.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped in part by the acquisition of France's Montupet SA last year.
Feb 14 Drug wholesaler Cardinal Health Inc said it plans to acquire Assuramed, a privately held direct-to-home medical supply distributor, for about $2.07 billion.
The acquisition will be financed with $1.3 billion in new senior unsecured notes and cash, and is expected to close by early April.
Cardinal Health said the deal would add 2 cents to 3 cents per share to adjusted earnings fiscal 2013 if the deal closes in early April.
The company estimates the deal would add at least 18 cents per share to adjusted earnings in fiscal 2014.
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
BERLIN, March 8 Hotels group Best Western is considering options including mergers and acquisitions to keep pace with rival Marriott International, the world's largest hotel chain, the group's chief executive said on Wednesday.