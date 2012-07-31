BRIEF-National Retail Properties Q4 core FFO per common share $ 0.60
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
(Corrects headline to clarify that Express Scripts, not Cardinal Health declined to renew agreement)
July 31 Cardinal Health Inc : * Cardinal Health says Express Scripts informed co that it
has decided not to renew its distribution agreement with co * Cardinal Health says agreement expires on september 30, 2012 - sec filing
* Zosano pharma announces 3.8mg dose of m207, its novel transdermal therapeutic, meets both co-primary endpoints in the Zotrip pivotal efficacy trial in migraine
Feb 13 DuPont and Chemours Co said on Monday they had agreed to pay about $671 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to the leak of a toxic chemical, used to make Teflon, that has been linked to cancer and other diseases.