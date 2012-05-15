* Lakeland, Florida, facility suspension for 2 years
* Agreement resolves litigation with DEA
* Shares down 1.5 percent
(Recasts lead; adds stock price, analysts comment, background)
May 15 Drug wholesaler Cardinal Health Inc
will suspend shipments of controlled substances from a
Florida warehouse for two years under a settlement of federal
litigation stemming from a major crackdown on prescription
painkiller abuse.
Under the agreement with the U.S. Drug Enforcement
Administration, Cardinal said on Tuesday that it would also work
to improve security procedures at the Lakeland, Florida,
distribution center to ensure that potentially addictive
painkillers known as opioids, including oxycodone, wind up in
the right hands.
The facility will remain open, and other operations will
continue, Cardinal said.
The DEA suspended Cardinal's Florida license on Feb. 3
because of concerns that the company was not adequately
monitoring its customers for inappropriate dispensing of
prescription drugs. Cardinal had sought to block the action.
Cardinal spokeswoman Debbie Mitchell said the agreement
provided "certainty and resolution" and would enable the
company, one of the largest U.S. wholesalers of pharmaceuticals,
to avoid a protracted dispute with federal officials.
The DEA had no immediate comment.
Shares of Cardinal were down 1.5 percent at $42.12 after the
announcement, with Wall Street analysts predicting little or no
fallout from the settlement.
The federal crackdown on illicit painkiller sales has also
led to litigation against two CVS Caremark Corp
pharmacies in Sanford, Florida.
An estimated 7 million Americans abuse pharmaceutical drugs.
Prescription drugs account for about 75 percent of all
drug-related U.S. overdose deaths, surpassing heroin and
cocaine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention.
Three of every four deaths from pills involve opioid pain
relievers.
The DEA has sought to make drug wholesalers play a bigger
role in fighting the problem of prescription drug abuse, which
has surged in the United States over the past decade.
But distributors such as Cardinal have said they are
unfairly targeted because it is easier for the DEA to attack a
distributor than the thousands of doctors who write the
prescriptions.
Cardinal's Jackson, Mississippi, distribution center will
serve the 2,500 pharmacy customers in Florida, Georgia and South
Carolina that the Lakeland facility had serviced.
JPMorgan analysts said that despite the case, Cardinal had
continued to ship controlled substances from Jackson, with
little disruption for customers.
The investment firm said in a note to clients that
Cardinal's earnings could benefit from ending potentially
lengthy litigation halfway through this quarter and forecast
earnings of 70 cents per share for the period, near the high end
of the company's expectation of 67 cents to 72 cents.
On a conference call with analysts earlier this month,
Cardinal Chief Financial Officer Jeff Henderson said the company
had incurred costs of $4 million in the March quarter for legal
fees, compliance and the extra transportation costs of
transferring controlled substances to the Jackson facility.
Henderson declined at the time to give an estimate of what
DEA-related costs would be in this quarter, but said he "would
not expect dramatically different costs."
(Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf; additional reporting by David
Morgan in Washington; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Maureen
Bavdek and Lisa Von Ahn)