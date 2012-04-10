April 10 Cardinal Health Inc has named a former longtime Johnson & Johnson executive as the new head for its $9 billion medical products and services business, the U.S. pharmaceutical wholesaler said on Tuesday.

Donald Casey replaces Mike Lynch, who Cardinal said was leaving to pursue his ambition to lead a company of his own in the Chicago area. Lynch will stay on at Cardinal on a part-time basis through September.

The medical segment for which Casey assumes responsibility includes medical and surgical products and services for hospitals, physician offices and other healthcare providers, and represents about 9 percent of Cardinal's $103 billion in overall annual revenue.

Casey joins Cardinal from the Gary and Mary West Wireless Health Institute, a nonprofit research organization where he served as the organization's first chief executive.

Prior to West Health, Casey spent 24 years at J&J, most recently as a member of the company's executive committee and chairman of the business that included cardiovascular, diagnostic, diabetes and vision products.

Casey will report to Cardinal CEO George Barrett. (Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)