UPDATE 1-New Adidas CEO targets faster sales, profit growth
* Mid-term net income growth target 20-22 pct vs previous 15 pct
Jan 30 Drug wholesaler Cardinal Health Inc said it would sell its procedure kits manufacturing facility in Illinois and its sterilization processes operations in Texas as part of a restructuring at its medical business.
The company said it would take a charge of about $79 million related to the restructuring of the medical segment, which includes products such as surgical gowns, vials, plastic gloves and instruments.
Shares of the company, which have gained 11 percent in the last three months, closed at $44.68 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
* Mid-term net income growth target 20-22 pct vs previous 15 pct
* Celyad obtains FDA approval to initiate the NKR-2 CAR T cells THINK trial in the USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* G4s plc - group's net debt to ebitda improved to 2.8x in 2016