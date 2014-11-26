BRIEF-Avexis files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing
Nov 26 Cardio3 Biosciences SA :
* Announces nomination of three co-principal investigators for its CHART-2 phase III clinical trial of C-Cure for treatment of heart failure
* CHART-2 study (congestive heart failure cardiopoietic regenerative therapy), authorized by FDA and anticipated to start by end of 2014
* Trial designed to recruit minimum of 240 patients with chronic advanced symptomatic heart failure
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.