Jan 6 Cardio3 Biosciences SA :
* Enters immuno-oncology space with acquisition of OnCyte
and its CAR T-Cell portfolio from Celdara Medical
* Acquires OnCyte for upfront payment of $10 million, of
which $4 million will be paid in C3BS shares
* Celdara could receive up to $50 million in development and
regulatory milestones within deal until market approval
* Celdara will be eligible to additional payments on the
other products upon achievement of development and regulatory
milestones totalling up to $21 million per product
* In addition, Celdara will receive up to $80 million in
sales milestones when net sales will exceed $1 billion and
royalties ranging from 5 pct to 8 pct
* Cardio3 BioSciences intends to progress the various
candidate products acquired from current preclinical stage to
human clinical trials over the next months and years
