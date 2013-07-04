BRIEF-Pediapharm posts Q3 revenue $1.77 mln, up 73 pct
* Pediapharm announces third quarter financial results - 73 pct increase in revenue
BRUSSELS, July 4 Belgian heart drug specialist Cardio3 BioSciences prices its initial public offering (IPO) at 16.65 euros per share, the EuroNext exchange said on its website on Thursday.
That puts it at the bottom end of the range of 16.65 to 19.00 euros it had expected. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Robin Emmott)
* Sanofi Genzyme - kevzara now available in Canada for treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - FDA has assigned a prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) goal date of August 30, 2017.