BRUSSELS, July 4 Belgian heart drug specialist Cardio3 BioSciences priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 16.65 euros ($21.50)per share, the EuroNext exchange said on its website on Thursday, at the bottom of the range it had hoped for.

When the company announced the sale of 1.3 million new shares last month, it had hopes to sell them for between 16.65 to 19.00 euros.

The company was not immediately available to confirm the number and has yet to issue a statement detailing the number of shares it has sold or the amount it has raised in the IPO.

The flotation follows a slew of successful IPOs of biotech companies in the United States, driven by an improving flow of new drugs getting to market and a broad rally in the public biotech sector.

The Cardio3 flotation comes after Belgium's postal service bpost last month became the first major listing in Brussels in over three years.

Cardio3 has a large-scale trial running in Europe for C-Cure, its treatment for heart failure using cell regeneration technology. It hopes to use the IPO cash to fund the European trial and get clearance to start a study in the United States.

Last month, Netherlands-based Prosensa Holding traded up nearly 50 percent after it launched a flotation in the United States, which raised $78 million. ($1 = 0.7744 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Robin Emmott)