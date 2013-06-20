BRUSSELS, June 20 Belgian heart drug specialist Cardio3 BioSciences IPO-CARD.BR launched an initial public offering in Brussels and Paris on Thursday, valuing its shares at between 16.65 euros and 19.00 euros each.

It said two long-term investors, Wallonia regional investment group SRIW and PMV, a Flemish investment organisation, had guaranteed a commitment of 13.95 million euros at any price.

The offer period will run from June 21 to July 3. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)