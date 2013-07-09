* Group of doctors raises questions over research -Forbes
* Shares fall as much as 8 percent
* Cardio3 CEO says allegations are unfounded
BRUSSELS, July 9 Newly listed heart drug firm
Cardio3 said on Tuesday that questions raised in
Forbes magazine over research on its leading product were
unfounded.
The article, published online late on Monday, said a group
of doctors had questioned the company's research on C-Cure.
Shares in Cardio3 fell as much as 8 percent and were trading
down 4.4 percent by 1024 GMT.
The questions relate to a mid-stage trial on C-Cure, a
treatment for heart failure using cell regeneration technology.
"The elements described are so unfounded that it's really
difficult to qualify," Cardio3's Chief Executive Christian Homsy
told Reuters.
"Scientific debate should be carried on in scientific
journals and not in the press, in our opinion," he said.
The company also pointed out that its research underwent
peer review according to the publication policy of the American
College of Cardiology, whose journal published the results of
the Phase II study.
Cardio3 listed in Brussels on Friday, raising 23 million
euros ($29.59 million) in the second initial public offering
(IPO) in Belgium for over three years.
By Monday's close, its shares had risen 21 percent from the
IPO price, prior to publication of the article.
The loss-making company is using the IPO cash to fund a
large-scale European trial for C-Cure, its most advanced drug.
($1 = 0.7773 euros)
(Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Louise Ireland)