June 16 Cardio3 Biosciences SA :

* Cardio3 Biosciences teams up with Medisun International to create Cardio3 Biosciences Asia Holdings Ltd, a joint venture aimed at conducting pivotal clinical programs in Greater China

* Minimum of 20 million euros funding of joint venture over next three years is secured by local financial investors led by Hong Kong Based Medisun International Ltd.