CORRECTED-Smaller mining companies seek IPOs but deals remain modest
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
Oct 1 Cardio3 Biosciences Sa
* Cardio3 biosciences announces new business development strategy to broaden its product pipeline
* Strategy aims to expand company`s product portfolio and generate multiple short term value creation milestones
* Strategy will be articulated around a technology pillar - cellular therapies - and a clinical application pillar - cardiovascular diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
* Fox confident of approval despite political opposition (Adds opposition lawmaker's quote, background on James Murdoch)
PARIS, March 16 French fashion house Givenchy said on Thursday it had named British designer Clare Waight Keller as its new artistic director.