BRIEF-Active Day acquires three centers in Illinois from Addus Homecare
* Active Day expands into Illinois with multi-center acquisition
Aug 12 Medtronic Inc said it bought disease management and patient monitoring firm Cardiocom LLC for $200 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The deal puts the medical device maker in the business of working with hospitals to cut costs in treating patients with chronic diseases such as heart failure and diabetes, and caring for patients who don't require expensive, implantable devices, the newspaper said, without citing any sources. ()
Medtronic could not be reached for immediate comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.
* Active Day expands into Illinois with multi-center acquisition
* Industrial water sector bigger than municipal market (Adds detail on other bidder, finance)
* Will acquire along with CDPQ, in a 70/30 joint venture, 100% of GE Water