Aug 12 Medtronic Inc said it bought disease management and patient monitoring firm Cardiocom LLC for $200 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The deal puts the medical device maker in the business of working with hospitals to cut costs in treating patients with chronic diseases such as heart failure and diabetes, and caring for patients who don't require expensive, implantable devices, the newspaper said, without citing any sources. ()

Medtronic could not be reached for immediate comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.