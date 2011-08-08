Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
(In U.S. dollars)
TORONTO Aug 8 Cardiome Pharma Corp (COM.TO) on Monday reported a quarterly net loss as revenue tumbled and research and development costs rose.
The Canadian drug development company's net loss amounted to $7.7 million, or 13 cents a share, in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $4.6 million, or 8 cents, in the same quarter last year.
Revenue dropped to $400,000 from $12.4 million.
Cardiome develops drugs for diseases of the heart and circulatory system.
In July Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) acquired a number of development and commercialization rights for Cardiome's atrial fibrillation drug, vernakalant, marketed in the European Union and elsewhere as Brinavess.
(Reporting by Allison Martell)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.