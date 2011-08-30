BRIEF-Arconic confirms 2017 and 2019 targets - SEC Filing
* Confirms 2017 and 2019 targets - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kng6Tx Further company coverage:
Aug 30 CardioNet Inc said the U.S. Department of Justice issued a civil investigative demand (CID) on Aug. 25, relating to charges of incorrect Medicare claims.
The investigation is on allegations that the company, whose devices are used to diagnose and monitor heart rhythm disorders, may have used inappropriate diagnosis codes when submitting Medicare claims for its cardiac monitoring services.
The CID states that it was issued in the course of an investigation under the Federal False Claims Act and sought documents for Jan. 1, 2007 through Aug. 25.
CardioNet said it had no knowledge of the investigation before receiving the CID and plans to fully cooperate with the government.
The company's shares closed at $3.77 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
Feb 8 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked Nordstrom Inc for what he said was its unfair treatment of his daughter Ivanka after its decision to not purchase her clothing line for this upcoming season.
* Saudi wealth fund PIF considers taking stake in Six Flags - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - http://bloom.bg/2kP0lbb Further company coverage: