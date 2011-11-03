* Debit now 40 percent of consumer purchases -Visa exec
* New rules will not curb rising debit use
By Joe Rauch
LAS VEGAS, Nov 2 Debit and ATM executives for
MasterCard Inc (MA.N) and Visa Inc (V.N) said on Wednesday they
expect debit card use to grow, despite new U.S. government
rules that cap fees banks can charge merchants.
Executives for the world's two largest payment processors
said at an industry conference on Wednesday that consumers will
increasingly use debit cards for everyday purchases, despite
fears their use could be curbed due to price caps introduced by
the Dodd-Frank financial reform law's Durbin amendment.
"Consumers are flocking to debit cards because they are
intrinsically superior to checks," said Leland Englebardt,
Mastercard's group head for global network products, overseeing
the company's ATM business.
Englebardt was part of a panel at the ATM, Debit and
Prepaid Forum, an annual industry conference.
The Durbin amendment caps so-called interchange fees, or
what banks and payment processors can charge merchants at 21
cents per transaction, roughly half what the previous industry
average.
The cut could lead to banks and payment processors from
allowing debit card transactions for smaller, everyday
purchases, some analysts projected.
Several large U.S. banks, including Bank of America Corp
(BAC.N), proposed -- and then scrapped -- plans to impose
monthly debit card fees to offset the lost revenue.
The new price cap went into effect on Oct. 1.
Now roughly a month into the new rule, executives on the
panel said they all saw a slight uptick in debit card
processing during October.
Kimberly Lawrence, Visa's head of consumer products
strategy and execution, said the San Francisco-based payment
processing company projects debit transactions make up about 40
percent of consumer purchases, and will continue to grow.
"Regulation doesn't change any of those factors," she
said.
(Reporting by Joe Rauch, editing by Bernard Orr)