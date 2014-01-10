* Company to be valued at up to $475 mln

Jan 10 Care.com Inc, an online marketplace for family care services, is seeking to raise up to $86 million in an initial public offering, valuing the company at up to $475 million.

Care.com expects to price 5.4 million shares at between $14 and $16 each, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. ()

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company is backed by private equity funds such as Matrix Partners, Trinity Ventures, New Enterprise Associates, and Institutional Venture Partners, which together own about 60 percent of the company.

The company's investors also include financial services company United Services Automobile Association, which holds a 9.26 percent stake.

The website offers services such as child care, senior care, special needs care and other non-medical family care needs such as pet care, tutoring and housekeeping through 4.5 million registered members, who work either full time or part time. The services are offered in 16 countries.

The company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CRCM".

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner and Smith Inc and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are the lead underwriters for the offering.