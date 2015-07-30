July 30 Insurer CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
said on Thursday its cost savings on providing healthcare rose
sharply last year in a program that rewards doctors for keeping
patients out of the hospital.
The non-profit health insurer operates an approach to
delivering care that emphasizes coordination among providers,
led by a patient's primary care physician.
The model is part of an industry trend to pay more to
doctors and hospitals who show measurable improvement in patient
care. President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law has helped
fuel adoption of these arrangements.
CareFirst said savings under what it calls its
"patient-centered medical home" program in 2014 climbed to $345
million compared with projected spending under traditional
fee-for-service care. That was up from $130 million saved the
previous year. The savings are shared with physicians who meet
goals such as reducing hospital admissions and readmissions.
Baltimore-based CareFirst said growth in overall medical
spending slowed to a rate of 2 percent, compared with annual
increases averaging 7.5 percent before the program began in
2011.
"To see sustained overall increases as low as we are now
seeing is dramatic," CareFirst Chief Executive Chet Burrell
said.
CareFirst's medical home program covers just under 1.1
million people, roughly a third of the company's 3.4 million
members in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia.
More than 4,300 primary care physicians and nurses participate.
Burrell, in an interview, attributed the slow rate of
medical cost growth to a sharp decline in hospitalizations.
Patients under the care of a medical home physician last
year had 5.1 percent fewer hospital admissions and spent 10.7
percent fewer days in the hospital than those seeing physicians
outside of the program. Readmissions were 8.5 percent lower.
Next year, CareFirst will test the concept with Medicare
beneficiaries in a pilot program involving about 35,000
patients, Burrell said.
More than 100 medical home initiatives are under way in the
United States, according to an analysis published in June in the
Journal of the American Medical Association Internal Medicine.
Reviews of such programs so far have found mixed results on
quality of care and little evidence of cost reductions, but most
looked at practices that did not include shared savings for
providers, the researchers said.
The study, which also evaluated a medical home pilot in
Pennsylvania that included financial incentives for physicians,
found that program achieved quality improvements and reduced use
of emergency and hospital care.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Dan Grebler)