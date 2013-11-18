Nov 18 Medical device maker CareFusion Corp said it will buy GE Healthcare's respiratory care and anesthesiology products business, Vital Signs, for $500 million.

The deal will expand CareFusion's specialty disposables business by adding products for anesthesiology and is expected to be neutral or add modestly to CareFusion's adjusted earnings in fiscal 2014.

For fiscal 2015, the deal is expected to add 5 cents to 8 cents per share to earnings.