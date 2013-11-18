Nov 18 CareFusion Corp : * To acquire vital signs division of GE healthcare for $500 million * Says company expects continued earnings accretion in fiscal 2016 and longer term * Says deal expected to be neutral to modestly accretive to CareFusion adjusted diluted earnings per share in fiscal 2014 * Deal to be $0.05 to $0.08 accretive in fiscal 2015 excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage