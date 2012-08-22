Aug 22 U.S. health regulators announced a recall
of CareFusion's Alaris pump module Model 8100, saying a
potential keypad malfunction in the infusion pump could cause
serious injury or death.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the affected pump
modules, used for delivering a variety of fluids, drugs and
blood products to patients, were manufactured between October
2011 and February 2012.
The FDA classified the action as a Class I recall on its
website, meaning that the defective units could cause serious
harm to a patient's health.
Earlier this month, the FDA had announced a Class I recall
of another CareFusion pump, the Alaris PC unit Model 8015,
citing a malfunction in its power supply board.
Shares of CareFusion closed at $26.61 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.