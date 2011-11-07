BRIEF-Viacom to narrow focus to six key cable TV channels- WSJ
* Viacom to narrow focus to six key cable TV channels- WSJ, citing sources
* Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.33/share match analysts' view
* Confirms full-year 2012 profit, revenue outlook
Nov 7 Medical device maker CareFusion Corp CFN.N on Monday reported quarterly earnings in line with analysts' expectations, helped by higher sales of its drug infusion and dispensing systems and a lower tax rate.
First-quarter income from continuing operations, excluding special items, rose to $76 million, or 33 cents per share, matching the average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue in the quarter increased 4 percent to $844 million from a year ago, above analysts' average forecast for $840 million.
CareFusion also affirmed its forecast for full-year 2012 adjusted earnings per share of $1.80 to $1.90 on revenue growth of 3 percent to 5 percent. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Gary Hill)
* 2016 EBITDA slightly better than expected, no dividend (Add shares, analyst comments)
BRUSSELS, Feb 8 EU antitrust regulators handed down a 68 million euro ($72.4 million) fine to world No. 1 lead recycler Ecobat Technologies and two of its peers on Wednesday for taking part in a cartel in recycling of car batteries.