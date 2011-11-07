* Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.33/share match analysts' view

* Confirms full-year 2012 profit, revenue outlook

Nov 7 Medical device maker CareFusion Corp CFN.N on Monday reported quarterly earnings in line with analysts' expectations, helped by higher sales of its drug infusion and dispensing systems and a lower tax rate.

First-quarter income from continuing operations, excluding special items, rose to $76 million, or 33 cents per share, matching the average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue in the quarter increased 4 percent to $844 million from a year ago, above analysts' average forecast for $840 million.

CareFusion also affirmed its forecast for full-year 2012 adjusted earnings per share of $1.80 to $1.90 on revenue growth of 3 percent to 5 percent. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Gary Hill)