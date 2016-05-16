BRIEF-Myokardia says first subjects dosed in cardiomyopathy drug study
* First subjects dosed in phase 1 study of dilated cardiomyopathy candidate myk-491
May 16 Caregen Co., LTD:
* Says it has singed contract with JEYLA BEAUTY s.r.o, to provide dermal filler, REVOFIL aquashine and REVOFIL aquashine BR, for 1.05 billion won
Source text in Korean: url.ms/eshkb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* First subjects dosed in phase 1 study of dilated cardiomyopathy candidate myk-491
* Lantheus Medical Imaging announces fda approval of Definity label update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Merck & Co Inc reported better-than-expected U.S. quarterly sales for its key cancer drug, Keytruda, and forecast largely in-line 2017 results, which some analysts said allayed concerns over the impact of a strong dollar and royalty payments.